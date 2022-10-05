Semien went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

After going 0-for-5 in the matinee, Semien got the Rangers on the board in the bottom of the first inning of the nightcap, coming home on an Adolis Garcia single after stealing his 25th base of the year. Semien's prior career high in that category was only 15, but his power numbers took a major step backward from his massive 2021 performance with Toronto. With another six years and $150 million left on his contract with Texas, he'll get plenty of chances to try and put it all together.