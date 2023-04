Semien went 1-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 5-2 win over Oakland.

Semien continued a strong run of production atop the Rangers' order. The second baseman has reached base safely in nine straight games, going 14-for-32 (.438) with nine walks, three home runs, 13 RBI, 13 runs and two stolen bases. He leads Texas with 21 runs and is tied with Travis Jankowski for team lead with three steals.