Semien went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run in a 5-2 win against Oakland on Wednesday.

Though he didn't collect any hits, Semien made a positive impact with a pair of thefts. He has a team-leading 16 steals on the campaign, but this was the first time he's picked up more than one in a game. Semien is one of only six major-leaguers with at least 10 homers and at least 15 steals so far this season.