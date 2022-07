Semien went 2-for-6 with a two-run home run and an RBI double in a 14-7 loss to the Athletics on Tuesday.

Semien jumped on Oakland starter James Kaprielian early with a two-run long ball in the first inning and tacked on an RBI double to tie the game in the 10th. The homer is the 31-year-old's fourth of July and 11th since the beginning of June after connecting on just one through May. Semien is slashing .238/.293/.399 with 47 runs, 42 RBI and 14 stolen bases to go along with the 12 home runs.