Semien went 3-for-5 with three doubles and three runs scored in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Athletics.

Semien flexed some muscle against one of his former teams, producing multiple doubles in one game for the first time this year. He came around to score each time he got aboard, and each of his two-baggers led off an inning. The second baseman has posted consecutive three-hit games, raising his slash line to .248/.305/.428 with 22 home runs, 72 RBI, 89 runs scored, 24 stolen bases and 28 doubles through 141 games.