Semien went 2-for-8 with a pair of base hits while picking up starts in both ends of Sunday's doubleheader with the Yankees.

Semien provided both of his singles in the Rangers' 2-1 loss in Game 1, marking the third straight contest in which he provided exactly two hits. He came up empty at the dish in Texas' 4-2 win in Game 2, however, and enters Monday's series finale with a .184/.252/.243 slash line on the season. Despite his underwhelming production in his first season in Texas, Semien will sit atop the lineup Monday against Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes.