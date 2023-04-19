Semien went 3-for-5 with two RBI, two runs scored and one steal in Wednesday's 12-3 victory over the Royals.

Semien led off the game with a single and came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Adolis Garcia. He added an RBI single in his next at-bat that extended Texas' lead to 3-0 and proceeded to steal second but was stranded after Travis Jankowski struck out. Semien's third and final knock was another RBI single that marked his first three-hit game of the season. The second baseman has hit safely in six straight starts and has four multi-hit games, three home runs and 11 RBI during that stretch.