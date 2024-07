Semien went 3-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Astros.

Semien endured a miserable 4-for-47 (.085) stretch before getting the bat going over the last four games. He's hit safely in all four, going 8-for-15 (.533) with a double, three RBI and three runs scored. Semien, who leads the Rangers with 60 runs, has crossed home plate more than 100 times in four straight 162-game seasons.