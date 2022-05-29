Garver is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the A's.
The 31-year-old has sat out the past two days due to left knee soreness, and he'll remain on the bench again Sunday. Manager Chris Woodward previously said he expected Garver back in the lineup by Monday. Kole Calhoun will serve as the designated hitter while Eli White takes his place in the outfield.
