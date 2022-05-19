Garver (elbow) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Garver had been on the IL since May 10 due to a right flexor sprain, but he recently appeared in two rehab games at Triple-A Round Rock and went 1-for-5 with three runs, three walks and three strikeouts. The 31-year-old hasn't yet been cleared to resume throwing, but he'll be able to serve as the designated hitter now that he's been activated, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports. He'll hit sixth in Thursday's series opener in Houston while Jonah Heim bats fifth and handles catching duties.