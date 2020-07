Solak started in left field and went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Rockies.

While Willie Calhoun is brought back slowly from a hip injury and serving as the designated hitter, the Rangers are getting by in left field. Solak started Friday's opener and Shin-Soo Choo was there Saturday. Solak returned to left field Sunday. The Rangers have an off day Monday, which may give manager Chris Woodward the confidence to return Calhoun to the field.