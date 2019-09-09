Solak went 3-for-4 with four RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 10-4 win over the Orioles.

With each passing game, Solak solidifies an everyday role for the Rangers in 2020. He's slashed .328/.449/.500 over 19 games since the team purchased his contract from Triple-A Nashville. Solak started at designated hitter Sunday, but he's zeroing in on third or second base next season.