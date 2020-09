Solak went 3-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and a stolen base Saturday as the Rangers went on to beat the Astros 6-1.

Solak reached base successfully in all four plate appearances Saturday and drove home Joey Gallo in the sixth to give his team a 1-0 lead. The 25-year-old is hitting .267/.326/.345 with 23 RBI, 26 runs scored and seven stolen bases in 57 games.