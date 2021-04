Solak went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs, two RBI and a strike out as Texas beat Los Angeles 6-1 on Tuesday.

Solak bookended the game's scoring with a solo home runs in the first and seventh innings and scored an additional run on Joey Gallo's home run in the third. After hitting only two home runs in 58 games last season, the young infielder already has seven in 24 games this year.