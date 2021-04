Solak went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Rays.

One day after Solak was dropped from the middle of the order to seventh amid a strikeout spree, his bases-clearing double plated the game's deciding runs. The infielder entered Tuesday's contest with just two hits and eight strikeouts over the previous 14 at- bats.