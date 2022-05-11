Solak went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two stolen bases in a 6-4 win Tuesday over Kansas City.

Both of Solak's stolen bases directly led to runs, as he stole second before scoring on a two-out single in the fourth and, in the sixth, stole third and scored on a wild pitch. Entering the game he was in the midst of a massive slump, going 3-for-26 in the last 14 contests. It was his first double and third extra-base hit on the season. Despite his struggles, his .700 OPS is right in line with his .706 career mark.