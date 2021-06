Solak went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a double Tuesday against the Giants.

Solak made his lone hit of the contest count by delivering a two-RBI double in the sixth inning. Entering the game, he had failed to drive in a run in each of his last seven contests and gone only 4-for-23 at the plate in that span. Despite the slump, Solak still has a 100 wRC+ with eight homers, 26 RBI and 36 runs scored across 259 plate appearances for the season.