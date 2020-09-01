site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Nick Solak: Filling in at second
Solak will be the primary starter at second base while Rougned Odor (eye) is on the injured list, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Solak has moved around the field since the start of the 2020 season, recently seeing time in left field, but he's started the last four games in place of Odor.
