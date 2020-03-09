Rangers' Nick Solak: Fills in for Calhoun
Solak entered Sunday's game in left field after Willie Calhoun (jaw) was hit by a pitch and forced to leave.
Calhoun, who entered training camp as the starting left fielder, was diagnosed with a fractured jaw, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports, and the Rangers are bracing for the possibility of him being out for an extended period of the time. If Calhoun is sidelined for the beginning of the season, Solak is one possibility to fill in at left field. That would solve the problem of finding consistent at-bats for Solak, who has also played center field and third base in Cactus League games.
