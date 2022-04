Solak started in left field in place of the injured Brad Miller (back) and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Angels.

Miller was a late scratch from the lineup, giving Solak an opportunity against right-handed starter Noah Syndergaard. With left-hander Jose Suarez on the bump Sunday for the Angels, Solak is expected to get another opportunity regardless of Miller's status. Solak is 4-for-14 (.286) with five runs, one home run and one RBI through five games.