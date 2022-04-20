Solak started in left field and went 0-for-4 in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to Seattle.
Solak made a fourth consecutive start in left field. That's by design whenever the Rangers are facing lefty-starters, as they were in three of those four contests, but he also started against a righty because primary left fielder Brad Miller dealt with back tightness over the weekend. Miller returned to action Tuesday as a pinch hitter and played three innings at third base, which suggests he could be ready to go in the outfield Wednesday against Mariners' right-hander Logan Gilbert.