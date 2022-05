Solak started in left field and went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and run scored in Sunday's 7-3 win over Atlanta.

Solak got the start in left field, per usual when the Rangers face left-handed starters. He was pulled later in the game for a pinch hitter against a righty reliever. Solak is the primary starter in left field against lefties, while Brad Miller and, more recently, Zak Reks occupy left field against righties.