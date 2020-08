Solak went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and another run scored during Thursday's loss to San Diego.

Solak tied the game for the Rangers in the top of the ninth with a solo homer against Emilio Pagan. Unfortunately, Texas came up short in extra innings. On the season, Solak has two home runs and leads his teammates in batting average (.278), on-base percentage (.380) and hits (22).