Solak went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Angels.

Both of Solak's hits were singles. In the first inning, he scored on a Rougned Odor homer. Solak then showed speed in the third to reach on an infield single before stealing second, but he didn't get home that time. The versatile 25-year-old has five steals, two homers, 20 RBI and 23 runs scored in 51 games this season.