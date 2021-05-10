Solak went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-2 win over the Mariners.

Solak's only hit of the day came in the fifth when he roped a sinker down the left field line for a two-RBI double. He would later drive in another run in the eighth inning on a ground out. It was a great bounceback performance for the 26-year-old after he went 0-for-5 in Saturday's thrilling 9-8 win. Solak is having a very solid season so far with a slash line of .277/.353/.467. He has seven home runs, 19 RBI and 25 runs scored but his 9:38 BB:K suggests he needs to have a bit more discipline at the plate.