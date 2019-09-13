Solak went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Thursday's 6-4 win over Tampa Bay.

Solak, a member of the Rays' farm system before being traded to Texas in July, has given his new employers something to think about. During the three-game series, he's gone 6-for-11 with two home runs and four RBI. Since being promoted to the majors, Solak has reached base multiple times in 14 of the 22 games he's played. All that's left for the Rangers is to determine where he slots into the lineup every day in 2020.