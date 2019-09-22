Solak is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Solak drilled a home run in Saturday's 12-3 loss, but it was his only hit of the day and left him in a 3-for-23 skid over his past six contests. The Rangers will give the rookie a day to clear his head, allowing Ronald Guzman to crack the lineup in the series finale.