Solak went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and run scored in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Mariners.

Solak was moved up to the cleanup spot Thursday with the team's 3-4-5 hitters all sidelined by injury. He became the first Ranger rookie to bat fourth since Pete Incaviglia did so in 1986. Solak's reached base safely in all 10 games since being added to the roster.