Rangers' Nick Solak: Homers Monday
Solak went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's spring game against the Reds.
Solak served as the designated hitter and batted second for the Rangers, who are looking to find him a regular home in 2020. He started in center field Sunday and will get opportunities in the infield as well. If the bat holds up this spring, Solak could become a regular in center field or at a corner infield spot. In his MLB debut in 2019, he posted an .884 OPS in 135 plate appearances (33 games).
