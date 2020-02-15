Rangers' Nick Solak: In camp early
Solak arrived at camp early and is taking fly balls in center field, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Solak, who can field multiple positions, is being considered for semi-regular duty at first base and center field. Those are two positions without a set starter as the Rangers open spring training. Danny Santana is in the mix at center field, but the Rangers may determine they want him to be a utility player, the role he had last season during a breakout campaign. In that case, Solak could be the primary center fielder. However it all shakes out, Solak will be in line for a significant increase in plate appearances in 2020.
