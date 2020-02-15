Solak arrived at camp early and is taking fly balls in center field, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Solak, who can field multiple positions, is being considered for semi-regular duty at first base and center field. Those are two positions without a set starter as the Rangers open spring training. Danny Santana is in the mix at center field, but the Rangers may determine they want him to be a utility player, the role he had last season during a breakout campaign. In that case, Solak could be the primary center fielder. However it all shakes out, Solak will be in line for a significant increase in plate appearances in 2020.