Texas manager Chris Woodward said Solak would be the team's starting left fielder "if the season started today," Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Solak replaced left fielder Willie Calhoun (jaw) in Sunday's game then started there in a spring game against the Athletics on Monday. Calhoun, who was hit by a pitch and underwent surgery to repair a fractured jaw, will be evaluated in two weeks. At this time there isn't a concrete estimate as to when he may return. That means Solak could find an everyday home in the lineup to start the season. Solak's hitting .132 with two home runs and eight RBI over 33 spring at-bats.