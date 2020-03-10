Rangers' Nick Solak: Likely fill-in for Calhoun
Texas manager Chris Woodward said Solak would be the team's starting left fielder "if the season started today," Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Solak replaced left fielder Willie Calhoun (jaw) in Sunday's game then started there in a spring game against the Athletics on Monday. Calhoun, who was hit by a pitch and underwent surgery to repair a fractured jaw, will be evaluated in two weeks. At this time there isn't a concrete estimate as to when he may return. That means Solak could find an everyday home in the lineup to start the season. Solak's hitting .132 with two home runs and eight RBI over 33 spring at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to handle spring injuries
Taking calculated risks on injured players can make a winning difference for your Fantasy season.
-
Verlander Injury: Out of the Big Four?
Justin Verlander was part of the Big Four at starting pitcher, but his lat injury changes that....
-
Fantasy baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Reyes
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...