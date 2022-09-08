Solak started at designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Houston.

Solak was added to the roster as part of the September roster expansion last week but hasn't appeared in a game until Wednesday. He's been given chances to stick with the major-league roster that last few seasons, including 127 games in 2021, but it appears Solak's window is closing. The Rangers are looking at prospects younger than the 27-year-old Solak, who could latch on as a utility player in 2023.