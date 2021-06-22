Texas manager Chris Woodward said Solak, who was replaced at second base by Andy Ibanez on Monday, will see action at first and third base, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

It's not certain if Ibanez will be a permanent replacement for Solak at second base, but the recently called up infielder hit a three-run home run Monday, capping off the Rangers' five-run first inning. If Ibanez does gain a larger share at second, Woodward still has plans for Solak at other infield spots. Nate Lowe is currently handling first base while a combination of Brock Holt and Charlie Culberson share third base.