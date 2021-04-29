Solak batted second and went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Angels.

A recent hot streak prompted manager Chris Woodward to move Solak up to the two-hole, regardless of the opposing starter's handedness. "I just want him up there as many times as possible," the manager told Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. "His at-bats against right and left are just as good." Solak, who belted two home runs Tuesday, is batting .393 (22-for-56) with six homers, 12 RBI and 13 runs scored over the last 15 games.