Rangers' Nick Solak: Not in Sunday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Solak is not in Sunday's lineup against the Red Sox.
He is hitting .214 with zero home runs and three steals in 10 games this month. Eli White gets the start in left field while Brad Miller starts at designated hitter.
