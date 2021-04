Solak went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and two walks in Sunday's 1-0 extra-inning win over the Orioles.

Solak continued to do well at the plate. In the 10th inning, he drew a walk to load the bases before Nate Lowe hit a walkoff single. Solak is slashing .293/.379/.466 with three homers, eight RBI, 10 runs scored in 16 games. He's also gone 2-for-3 on stolen base attempts -- he was caught stealing for the first time this season Sunday.