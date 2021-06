Solak is out of the lineup Monday against the Athletics.

The 26-year-old started the past six games but will head to the bench while hitting .193/.233/.211 with only one extra-base hit through 16 games in June. Andy Ibanez was promoted from Triple-A Round Rock and will immediate step into the lineup at the keystone, and Solak's playing time could take a hit if Ibanez can even somewhat replicate his offensive production (1.058 OPS) from Triple-A.