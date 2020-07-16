Manager Chris Woodward said Wednesday, "I think Nick [Solak} falls in line to take those at-bats," since Willie Calhoun (hip) is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Woodward has discussed wanting to find ways to make sure Solak receives regular at-bats, and the injury to Calhoun provides a clear answer to that problem. Solak had a .293/.393/.491 slash line in 33 games last season and was expected to fill a utility, but a strong showing in left field could earn him an everyday spot in the lineup even after Calhoun returns.