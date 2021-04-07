Solak went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jays. He was also hit by a pitch.

Solak opened the scoring with his solo shot off Blue Jays starter Hyun Jin Ryu in the second inning. The 26-year-old Solak also got aboard when he was hit by a pitch in the eighth inning, but he didn't come around to score. He's mostly worked in the heart of the order to begin 2021. He's batting .238 with a homer, two stolen bases, two RBI and five runs scored through six games as the Rangers' primary second baseman.