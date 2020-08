Solak went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 10-2 loss to the Mariners.

Solak got aboard with a single in the third inning, then stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error before scoring on Willie Calhoun's sacrifice fly. The 25-year-old Solak has picked up three stolen bases, six runs scored and four RBI in 55 plate appearances this year. He's seen most of the playing time in center field since Danny Santana (forearm) went on the injured list.