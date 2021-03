Solak started at second base and went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Tuesday's spring game against Cleveland.

Solak has appeared in six Cactus League games -- all at second base -- and is 4-for-15 with the one home run and two RBI. It looks like the Rangers' plan to have the utility player make a home at second base while Rougned Odor mans third is going to happen. Odor has started four consecutive spring games at the hot corner.