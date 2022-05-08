Solak is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader with the Yankees.

Solak has a clearer path to playing time against right-handed pitching following Willie Calhoun's recent demotion to Triple-A Round Rock, but the former will nonetheless find himself on the bench versus a righty (Gerrit Cole) for the second game in a row. Rather than leaning on Solak as a direct replacement for Calhoun, the Rangers are more likely to rotate a number of different players in the designated-hitter spot.