Solak is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.

Solak appeared to be overtaking Rougned Odor for the primary job at second base, but that may no longer be in the cards with the latter set to make his fifth straight start at the position Monday. Even if Solak remains blocked at second base, he should still have a decent avenue to steady action at either third base or designated hitter. The rookie had cracked the lineup for each of the Rangers' last 13 games, batting .333 with five extra-base hits and a stolen base.