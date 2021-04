Solak went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in the 6-2 loss Tuesday against the Angels.

After starting the season slow, Solak has cut his strikeout rate down and is on a six-game hitting streak batting .455 with three home runs over that stretch. He doesn't walk much, only drawing his fourth of the season, but the 26-year-old has been good at putting the ball in play over the last week.