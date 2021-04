Solak went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and an additional run scored in the 6-4 win over the Rays on Thursday.

Solak's home run came off Rich Hill in the second inning of Thursday's game. Solak has been the definition of inconsistent to start the season. The 26-year-old has had big games like Thursday, but he also has a 34% strikeout rate that recently bumped him down in the lineup. His 18 strikeouts compared to one walk needs to improve in order to hit at the top of the lineup everyday.