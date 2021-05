Solak went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Yankees.

His fifth-inning solo shot chased Jameson Taillon from the game and brought the Rangers to within a run, but they never got any closer. Solak had gone 19 straight games without a homer, slashing .213/.289/.307 during his power drought, but on the season he's hitting a solid .269 with eight home runs, 21 RBI and 31 runs through 44 contests.