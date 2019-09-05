Solak started at third base and went 2-for-4 in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Yankees.

Solak continues to make regular appearances in the Rangers starting lineup. Wednesday's start was his second at third base after primarily being the designated hitter and second baseman. He's in line for a full-time role for the rest of the season and will be considered an everyday starter at some position in 2020. Third base is wide open next season and possibly second base, pending how the Rangers feel about Rougned Odor clogging the lineup with a sub-.200 bat.