Solak started in left field and went 2-for-3 in Friday's intrasquad game, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports. He's 7-for-20 during intrasquad play.

Look at any position on the Rangers' depth chart and you'll find Solak's name, many of which he's the top backup. Rangers manager Chris Woodward wants to find an everyday spot for his bat, but he's blocked at his best positions -- second and third base. The latest project is to have him get time at first base.