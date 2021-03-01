site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Nick Solak: Starts spring opener
RotoWire Staff
Solak started at second base and went 1-for-2 in Sunday's spring game against the Royals.
The competition for the Rangers' second base job is off and running. Solak will be given a shot to take the position away from Rougned Odor, who did not play in Sunday's spring opener.
