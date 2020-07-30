Solak started at designated hitter and went 1-for-5 with an RBI and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

The Rangers continue to juggle pieces in an effort to get Solak's bat into games. He's hit safely in three straight games with two RBI and two steals. Solak, who's made starts in left field and at DH, may be running out of options soon. Willie Calhoun, who dealt with a hip injury in camp, played the field for the first time Wednesday and may be ready to assume his starting job in left field. And with Shin-Soo Choo the primary designated hitter, Solak's opportunities may dry up.